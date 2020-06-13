Nubian Resources (CVE:NBR) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR)’s share price was down 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 121,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 50,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Nubian Resources Company Profile (CVE:NBR)

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

