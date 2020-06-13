Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 68000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $10.86 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

