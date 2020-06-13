Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.06.
Shares of HOLX opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.
In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
