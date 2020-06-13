Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of HOLX opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

