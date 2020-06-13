Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $639.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.