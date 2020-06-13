Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.
Forterra stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.11 million, a PE ratio of 141.83 and a beta of 2.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
