Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Forterra stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.11 million, a PE ratio of 141.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

