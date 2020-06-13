Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,076 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $11.16 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $784.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.