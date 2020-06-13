Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.73

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 2553081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

