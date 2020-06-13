Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

LAMR stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,940,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

