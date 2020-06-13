DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.75

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 10647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

