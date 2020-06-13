BidaskClub Upgrades Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

