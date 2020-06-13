BidaskClub Upgrades NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.37.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NN by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

