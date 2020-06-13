Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of Denny’s worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.62 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $599.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

