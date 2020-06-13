Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Immunomedics worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.