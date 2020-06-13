Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 20,164 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 214.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVAC stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

