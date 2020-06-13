Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $110,000 Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $32,356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

