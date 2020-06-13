15,467 Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $17,399,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,157,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

