Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

CIM stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Lambiase acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

