Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $132,000 in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

