Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,483 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trinseo worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TSE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.