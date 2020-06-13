Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 282,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,684 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.88. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

