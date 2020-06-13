Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $973.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

