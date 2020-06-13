Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,058 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of COLM opened at $79.88 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $99,486,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,325. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

