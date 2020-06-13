Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,808 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Innoviva worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

