Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,245 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $737.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

