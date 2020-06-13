Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $451,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,762,000.

USMC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

