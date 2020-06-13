Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Home Bancshares worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

