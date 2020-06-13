Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Fulton Financial worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 413,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

