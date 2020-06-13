First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $13.37 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.