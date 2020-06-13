Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.20 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of FormFactor worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $428,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,111 shares of company stock valued at $890,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

