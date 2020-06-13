Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Natus Medical worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $787.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

