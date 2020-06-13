Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,407 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $310,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

