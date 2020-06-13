Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Brunswick worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.