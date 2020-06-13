Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,310 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

