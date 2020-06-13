First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $12.41 on Friday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 4,934 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,905.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Deines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $170,797 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.