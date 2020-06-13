Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,644 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Chewy stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

