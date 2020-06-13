Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 152,700 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 866.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000.

WDR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

