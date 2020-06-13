Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 153.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Albany International worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Albany International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

