Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

BTAI stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

