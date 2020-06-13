Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.97 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of AudioCodes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUDC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AUDC opened at $31.55 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $944.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.