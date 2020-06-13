Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 325,644 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

