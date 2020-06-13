Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 17,095.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $3,747,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NYSE NWN opened at $57.13 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

