Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 471,618 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

