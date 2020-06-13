Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 51,099 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,231 shares of company stock worth $1,838,864. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.76 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

