Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,424 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Cimpress worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $73.28 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

