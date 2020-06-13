Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 1,423,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 618,457 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.34 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

