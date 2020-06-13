Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,241,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.