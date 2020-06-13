Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.08 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

