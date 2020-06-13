Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 11,800 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,258,000 after acquiring an additional 419,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners raised Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

TSG opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

