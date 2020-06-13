Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,100 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Bank of America cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

