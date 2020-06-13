Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,761 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

